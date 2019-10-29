International Development News
Saudi Aramco targeting to kick off planned IPO on Nov. 3 -sources

Image Credit: Reuters

Saudi Aramco is targeting to kick off its initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 3, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The state oil giant working is towards an announcement for the proposed float this Sunday, said the sources, who declined to be named due to commercial sensitivities. Saudi Aramco was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

Also Read: Saudi Aramco delays IPO - sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

