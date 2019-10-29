International Development News
Development News Edition

MP: Fire in godown adjoining hospital, 48 patients shifted

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 11:49 IST
MP: Fire in godown adjoining hospital, 48 patients shifted
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out in a tyre godown located next to a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, causing panic among patients as thick smoke engulfed the medical facility, police said on Tuesday. No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

The blaze erupted around 11 pm on Monday in the locked warehouse were rubber tires were kept, a police official said. The thick black smoke emanating from the warehouse soon engulfed the fourth and fifth floors of the Apollo Hospital located adjacent to it, triggering panic, he said.

Nearly 45 patients from the two floors were shifted to other wards as a precautionary measure, while three patients were admitted to other private hospitals in the city, he said. Fire brigade personnel managed to douse the flames after hectic efforts for about four hours, he said.

A probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Six Cambodians held as hopes fade for missing British tourist

Koh Rong, Oct 29 AFP Six Cambodians have been held for questioning in connection with the disappearance of a 21-year-old British woman who went missing on an island popular with backpackers, as police on Tuesday said hopes were fading of fi...

Malcolm Barrett, Rebecca Naomi Jones, others join Cynthia Erivo's 'Genius: Aretha'

Actors Malcolm Barrett and Rebecca Naomi Jones have joined the cast of National Geographics Genius Aretha. British actor Cynthia Erivo will be portraying music legend Aretha Franklin in the third chapter of the critically-acclaimed antholog...

Ola in talks with Microsoft for $200 mn funding

Ride-hailing major Ola is in advanced talks with tech giant Microsoft to raise about USD 150-200 million about Rs 1,050-1,400 crore in funding, according to sources. The discussions are at an advanced stage and likely to be closed in the ne...

Japan's ANA cuts full-year guidance, citing trade war and slowdown in business demand

Japans ANA Holdings Inc on Tuesday cut its full-year operating income guidance by 15, citing a decline in cargo demand stemming from U.S.-China trade issues, a slowdown in business demand and intensifying competition in the budget sector. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019