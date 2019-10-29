President Kovind presents National CSR Awards to winning companies

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, presented first National Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Awards to selected companies here today. The President conferred national awards to winning companies in two categories namely, "Corporate Award for Excellence in CSR" and "Contribution of CSR in Challenging Circumstances".

In his address, President Shri Ram Nath Kovind observed that through National CSR Awards companies are being recognized for their contribution to society. Such contribution through CSR is a true manifestation of the trusteeship philosophy of Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. He also noted that the award assumes greater significance since these are being presented in the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He stated that CSR has now become an integral part of business philosophy such that companies also carry activities that directly benefit the poor and needy including women, people with special abilities, rural areas, slums, etc. The President congratulated the companies for building healthy and inclusive societies, sustainable markets, combating corruption and safeguarding the environment. The President also announced that going forward National CSR Awards will be given away on 2 October every year. He called upon the industry to strive to achieve the target of providing good quality personal care to all orphan children.

The ceremony was graced by the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, industry leaders, Shri Injeti Srinivas, and DG&CEO, IICA, Dr. Sameer Sharma. A large number of senior government functionaries, CSR professionals, were present during the National CSR Awards Ceremony held here today.

The National CSR Awards have been instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to recognize corporate initiatives in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to achieve inclusive growth and inclusive and sustainable development. The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), a think-tank of the Ministry, has rendered technical and logistics support in the conduct of the rigorous award process.

Winning companies in the third category of Awards, i.e. "Contribution of CSR in National Priority Areas" were felicitated by Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman. In her address, the Finance Minister said that CSR is not merely a contribution of funds, it is the corporate contribution towards inclusive societies that matters. Smt. Sitharaman emphasized that companies should strive for the development of the North-Eastern region of the country. She assured the industry that while administering the law, the core spirit of CSR shall be protected. She further added that the MCA would encourage, and not force, companies to come forward and embrace CSR. She released a coffee table book on CSR activities by companies in India. The first copy of the coffee table book was presented by Smt. Sitharaman to the President of India. The book contains the noteworthy focus and impact of CSR activities on the ground.

Across the three award categories, companies adjudged as Honourable Mentions were felicitated by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur. In his address, he highlighted the contributions of companies through their CSR programs in various sectors such as sports, Clean Ganga, Education, health, divyang, and skill & livelihood, etc. He further added that CSR programs of companies have delivered good results for divyang people in relevant sports, creation of sports infrastructure, training of sports personnel in those sports which otherwise attract lesser attention.

In order to review the CSR framework and make recommendations to develop a more robust and coherent CSR regulatory and policy framework, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Shri Injeti Srinivas mentioned CSR is no longer an act of philanthropy. Rather it now flows out of business responsibility towards society and the environment. He further articulated the recent key policy initiatives taken by the Government. He complimented the Jury for the rigorous three-stage selection process involving shortlisting, detailed submissions and field verification by independent experts from institutions of national repute. He further added that the government does not view CSR as a resource gap funding, instead, it is expected to provide technology and innovation to address long pending challenges in the country.

DG & CEO, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Sameer Sharma delivered 'vote of thanks' wherein he acknowledged the contribution of various stakeholders including central and state governments, industry chambers, professional institutions, academic institutions, for their help in carrying out the award process. He expressed his gratitude to the President, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs for gracing the occasion.

National CSR Awards have been instituted to recognize the Corporates whose initiatives in the area of CSR were aimed at achieving inclusive growth and sustainable development. The companies were awarded based on their strategic approach in CSR and its efforts in challenging circumstances, towards aspirational districts, difficult terrains/disturbed areas and national priority areas. Based on the submissions by the companies and reports of the independent assessment by CSR experts and the jury, 19 award winners and 19 honorable mentions across the three award categories were announced as per the list.

(With Inputs from PIB)