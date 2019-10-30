Long Beach: 3 feared dead in suspected mass shooting in California

Multiple people are feared dead in a suspected mass shooting in California's Long Beach during the late hours on Tuesday, according to local media. Long Beach Fire Department 3 people have been confirmed dead and 9 others have been transferred to hospital after the shooting, which happened at a residence in 7th Street. All of those who were killed in the shooting were reportedly adult males.

Firefighters responding to the shooting in Long Beach at around 10:44 PM local time. It was not immediately clear if any suspect was taken into custody.

The motive of the shooting is not known yet.

Local media is reporting that the shooting happened during a Halloween party.

Further details are awaited.