International Development News
Development News Edition

Time running out to take part in firearms amnesty and buyback

“The firearms buyback ends on 20 December. We will not extend it. Do it now. Go online or call the 0800 freephone number as soon as possible,” Mr. Nash says.

Time running out to take part in firearms amnesty and buyback
Lawful firearms owners did nothing wrong but the law changed and they found themselves with prohibited weapons. Image Credit: Flickr / Ajith Kumar

Police Minister Stuart Nash has issued a reminder that time is running out for gun owners to take part in the firearms amnesty and buyback.

"Don't wait," Mr. Nash says. "Police are very clear that the deadline is looming."

"The clock is ticking on the last opportunity to receive payment for prohibited firearms and parts or to hand over unwanted or unlawful guns without fear of prosecution under the amnesty. The process ends on Friday 20 December, in 50 days' time.

"Since the first firearms collection event on Saturday 13 July in Christchurch, I have been full of praise for those law-abiding firearms owners who are doing the right thing and for Police who have worked hard to make the process easy to follow.

"Lawful firearms owners did nothing wrong but the law changed and they found themselves with prohibited weapons. This was never aimed at them but was designed to stop another terror attack like that on 15 March.

"Since that first collection, more than 19,000 people have walked out the door with more than $62 million in payments. There have been almost 350 collection events, some held publicly and some held privately to suit gun clubs and hunting groups.

"Police have traveled from Fiordland to Kaitaia, the Chatham Islands, Stewart Island and will soon get to Great Barrier Island. Dozens of more collection events are planned where Police will work alongside gun owners.

"Forty-one dealers have opened their premises to the scheme and gunsmiths have also been busy modifying firearms to make them lawful, with around 780 modifications in the system so far. Police can also collect guns from homes in some cases.

"More than 32 thousand prohibited weapons have been removed from circulation. More than 120,000 prohibited parts such as high-capacity magazines have been handed in. If people don't hand in the other prohibited firearms and parts by 20 December they will get no money and will face up to five years in prison and the loss of their firearms license.

"The firearms buyback ends on 20 December. We will not extend it. Do it now. Go online or call the 0800 freephone number as soon as possible," Mr. Nash says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bills face Redskins in start of run against losing teams

Buffalo Bills fans who were hoping for another receiver to jazz up the NFLs 24th-ranked scoring offense didnt get their wish before Tuesdays trade deadline. The team chose not to make any moves, feeling the nucleus that has them off to a 5-...

UPDATE 2-Rugby-Kolbe returns for South Africa in World Cup final

South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe has returned to the starting side for the Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama on Saturday after he recovered from an ankle injury.Kolbe missed the Springboks pool match against Canada with an ...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China's factory activity shrinks for 6th month as trade war clouds outlook

Factory activity in China shrank for the sixth straight month in October and by more than expected, pointing to further pressure on its manufacturers as they grapple with the weakest economic growth in nearly 30 years. The worlds second-lar...

INFLITE and House of Travel partner to offer private charter flight

Kiwi aviation tourism company INFLITE, has partnered with House of Travels Mix Match site to offer private charter flight options. Mix Match are the largest NZ-owned online travel booking agency in the country. This partnership means cust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019