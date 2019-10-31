Raksha Mantri take vow to preserve unity, integrity and security of nation

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh administered 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge' to the senior military and civilian officials of the Ministry of Defence here today on the occasion of 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Remembering the architect of united modern India, Raksha Mantri along with the officials took a vow to preserve the 'Unity, Integrity and Security of the Nation'.

As the first Home Minister of Independent India, Sardar Patel played a key role in integrating more than 560 princely states in the Union of India. The Government had decided in 2014 to observe the day as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or 'National Unity Day'.

Raksha Mantri also paid rich tribute on this occasion to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as today is her death anniversary.

Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Smt Sanjeevanee Kutty, Secretary (Defence Finance) Smt Gargi Kaul, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar and other senior civil and military officials took part in the pledge.

(With Inputs from PIB)