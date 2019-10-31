Mobile County Shooting threat: Suspect escapes custody
A 17-year old boy suspected to have made threats to shoot up several schools in the Mobile County has escaped the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) custody on Thursday and officers are actively searching for him, NBC15 reported.
The boy is suspected to have made a Facebook account with a profile picture of a clown and had threatened shooting at vigor. The juvenile has reportedly said that the threat was a Halloween prank, NBC15 said in an earlier report.