International Development News
Development News Edition

Mobile County Shooting threat: Suspect escapes custody

Mobile County Shooting threat: Suspect escapes custody

A 17-year old boy suspected to have made threats to shoot up several schools in the Mobile County has escaped the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) custody on Thursday and officers are actively searching for him, NBC15 reported.

The boy is suspected to have made a Facebook account with a profile picture of a clown and had threatened shooting at vigor. The juvenile has reportedly said that the threat was a Halloween prank, NBC15 said in an earlier report.

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Lost friends, will never return to J&K: Man who escaped attack

Bashirul Sarkar, the only labourer fortunate to have escaped Tuesdays terrorist attack in Kashmir, said he would never return to the Valley, no matter what the financial circumstances. Devastated over the loss of five of his friends, who w...

North Korea fires short-range projectiles: South's military

North Korea fired two short-range projectiles on Thursday, the Souths military said, with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington at a deadlock. The weapons were launched from South Pyongan province in an easterly direction over the ...

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Halloween party protests

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to break up masked anti-government protesters mingling with Halloween revellers in fancy dress near the upmarket club district of Lan Kwai Fong on Thursday after a standoff lasting hours. Police also used tea...

Soccer-England players to wear legacy numbers for 1,000th game

Englands players will wear legacy numbers on their shirts and former captains and members of the 1966 World Cup winning team will be invited to Wembley to celebrate the nations 1,000th international when Montenegro visit on Nov. 14. All pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019