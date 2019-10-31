Ukraine parliament approves break-up of state gas behemoth in nod to EU
Ukraine's parliament on Thursday passed a law to establish an independent gas transit operator, a move aimed at creating a competitive domestic gas market and helping the country's position in trilateral gas transit talks with the EU and Russia.
To comply with European energy rules, Ukraine has committed to split its state-owned Naftogaz energy firm into production and transportation companies. The government's plan for the so-called "unbundling" of Naftogaz needed parliament's approval.
