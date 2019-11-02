International Development News
Development News Edition

Britain orders immediate moratorium on fracking due to earth tremor concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 05:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 05:31 IST
Britain orders immediate moratorium on fracking due to earth tremor concerns
Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain will impose an immediate moratorium on fracking, the government announced on Saturday, saying the industry risked causing too much disruption to local communities through earth tremors. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government had previously signalled its support for the shale gas industry as it seeks ways to cut Britain's reliance on imports of natural gas which is used to heat around 80% of Britain's homes.

But fracking, which involves extracting gas from rocks by breaking them up with water and chemicals at high pressure, is fiercely opposed by environmentalists who say it is at odds with Britain's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Saturday's announcement comes as Johnson gears up for an election on Dec. 12.

"Exploratory work to determine whether shale could be a new domestic energy source in the UK ... has now been paused - unless and until further evidence is provided that it can be carried out safely here," the business and energy department said in a statement. The decision follows a report on an incident at a site run by British energy company Cuadrilla near Blackpool, northern England where a 2.9-magnitude tremor shook houses in August.

An anti-fracking campaign by local people emerged as a flashpoint in a growing climate activist movement opposing new fossil fuel projects aroud the world. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested over the past few years for trying to disrupt Cuadrilla's operations.

Fracking in England only resumed last year after two tremors prompted a seven-year moratorium. The Blackpool incident was examined by the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), which regulates and promotes Britain's oil and gas industry.

Its report found it was not currently possible accurately to predict the probability or magnitude of earthquakes linked to fracking operations. The energy department said it will not take forward proposed planning reforms for shale gas developments.

"After reviewing the OGA's report into recent seismic activity ... it is clear that we cannot rule out future unacceptable impacts on the local community," Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said. Other sources of natural gas would continue to contribute to Britain's energy mix, she added.

Britain has set itself a target of becoming a net-zero carbon producer by 2050. Cuadrilla is 47.4% owned by Australia's AJ Lucas, while a fund managed by Riverstone holds a 45.2% stake. There was no immediate comment from the company.

Environmental campaign group Greenpeace welcomed the ban. "It's been clear for some time that the government's big bet on fracking is bust," it said. "This lesson now needs to be applied to unlock onshore wind and solar, and significantly ramp up offshore wind."

Also Read: Britain's Labour to back proposal to withhold support for Brexit deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Elon Musk says he is disconnecting from Twitter

Tesla chief Elon Musk fired off a tweet on Friday indicating that he is disconnecting from Twitter, perhaps in favour of popular news and discussion platform Reddit. Kicking the Twitter habit would be a radical change for the colorful seria...

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Hamilton signals he is ready to clinch title in style

Lewis Hamilton posted the top time on Friday in free practice for the U.S. Grand Prix, signalling he is ready to clinch a sixth Formula One drivers title in style. Hamilton, who could secure the crown without even scoring a point in Texas, ...

Horse racing-Storm the Court wins Breeders' Cup Juvenile in upset

Storm the Court fended off a late challenge from fellow longshot Anneau dOr to win the Breeders Cup 2 million Juvenile by a neck in a stunning upset at Santa Anita Park on Friday.Dennis Moment, the 4-5 favorite, stumbled as he left the gate...

Roundup: MLB transactions

Cincinnati Reds Picked up 5.5 million option for 2020 on infielder Freddy Galvis. Colorado Rockies Promoted minor league pitching coordinator Darryl Scott to major league bullpen coach.Kansas City Royals Declined 23 million option on outfie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019