Vice Prez bats for cost-effective desalination initiatives

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 18:06 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday batted for cost-effective desalination initiatives to fulfill the country's drinking water needs and favoured more research to address the issue. Addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Ocean Technology here, he lauded the institution for its sustained efforts in six key areas of blue economy including fisheries and aquaculture, renewable ocean energy, offshore hydrocarbons, and marine biotechnology.

These were all very important for the progress of the nation, the Vice President said. The blue economy will aid in achieving the 14th of UN sustainable development goals, which is "life below water".

It states "conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development," he said. There is a need to give a strong thrust to research activities and innovation in the areas of ocean energy, marine biology and biotechnology for the nation to become a leader in those sectors and NIOT can be a forerunner for achieving the milestone, he said.

On NIOT's technologies for societal applications like the desalination plants, he said, "I am sure in the coming days, this process of desalination will get further impetus because I am worried that we may face water problem and water challenges." Pointing to indications from some people that "there may be water wars across the globe," he said and added "we must try to utilise available sea water and for that you need to do more and more research." Naidu further said "you already found some solutions but it has to be cost-effective because converting saline water to potable water; sweet water is a very good thing that will solve the the problem to maximum possible extent but the question is at what cost and that is the issue." Noting that scientific research was on around the world on this issue, he said some of the countries that he visited depended only on desalination plants for its water needs. "We are a huge country with 130 crore population and our requirement is also huge; we have to focus our attention on future challenges along with present challenges." Observing that the nation has a "galloping population," he said "...we are not focusing enough attention on population planning; family planning and population planning." In his characteristic witty style, he said this issue was a "little sensitive," for politicians who may feel that it could lead to "political family planning," for them apparently referring to likelihood of political implications.

He indicated that they may not feel so, since the initiative was only for the people's welfare since resources like land and water were just the same while population was on the rise alongside challenges including climate change. Hence, planning of families and the population gains significance to take care of the future, he said.

Naidu launched the "Coastal Flood Warning System (CFLOWS-Chennai) App," for Chennai developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Earlier, he viewed exhibits on the cutting edge and socially relevant technologies developed by NIOT and released a special postal cover to mark its silver jubilee.

The vice president gave away awards to student winners of competitions conducted by the institution to mark NIOT's silver jubilee. Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said the institute has made "fantastic achievements," and pointed to the desalination plants in Lakshwadeep islands and restoration of two beaches one in Tamil Nadu and another in Puducherry.

On new desalination plants, the Minister said six new plants were in the offing. According to NIOT, the new plants are likely to come up in Lakshwadeep.

Vardhan congratulated the institute for "catapulting India to the elite club of nations-USA, Japan, France, Germany and Korea-with successful development and usage of 6,000 metre deep Remotely Operated Vehicle." Also, he greeted NIOT for transferring some of their technologies like robo coastal observer and ocean drifter to industries which indicated the commercial relevance and industrial utility of their research. Governor Banwarilal Purohit in his address listed floating desalination plant, shallow water mining system, high frequency radars for early tsunami warning as among the key achievements of NIOT.

"It is also heartening to know that NIOT is involved in developing technologies for a wide range of areas such as harnessing deep ocean resources and development of human operated submersible for deep and shallow waters," he said. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the institute has undertaken considerable research work and demonstration projects for the welfare of coastal communities in States including Tamil Nadu.

NIOT scientists have also carried out studies in coastal villages between Kalpakkam and Puducherry and demonstrated the use of environmental friendly coastal protection measures, and restored the beaches, Panneerselvam said. Tamil Nadu Ministers including Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, top State government officials, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Rajeevan participated..

