ICEDASH and ATITHI would be key drivers to improve Customs functioning

Speaking on the occasion at the CBIC’s DG Systems office here in New Delhi, Finance Minister lauded the measures taken by CBIC to leverage technology for providing better taxpayer services.

Finance Minister further urged the officers to develop IT-based insights for focused policymaking. Image Credit: Twitter(@cbic_india)

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled two new IT initiatives – ICEDASH and ATITHI – for improved monitoring and pace of Customs clearance of imported goods and facilitating arriving international passengers by the electronic filing of Customs baggage and currency declarations. Minister of State, Finance and Corporate Affairs Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Secretary (Revenue), senior officials of CBIC and members of trade and industry were present.

Speaking on the occasion at the CBIC's DG Systems office here in New Delhi, Finance Minister lauded the measures taken by CBIC to leverage technology for providing better taxpayer services. She was particularly appreciable of the work being done in the Network Operation Centre and Security Operation Centre. Finance Minister also mentioned that the significant improvement in India's global ranking in the Trading Across Border is in no small measure on account of the IT and other reforms carried out by CBIC. She also expressed optimism that both ICEDASH and ATITHI would be key drivers for further improvement especially as they reduce interface and increase the transparency of Customs functioning. She added that ATITHI would, in particular, create a tech-savvy image of India Customs and would encourage tourism and business travel to India. Finance Minister further urged the officers to develop IT-based insights for focused policymaking.

Shri Anurag Thakur commended the work being done by officers of DG Systems, CBIC and noted that the ATITHI app will facilitate hassle-free and faster clearance by Customs at the airports and enhance the experience of international tourists and other visitors at our airports. He added that the CBIC must strive to use technology in each sphere of its activity and while facilitating genuine business it must identify ways to detect and stop frauds especially in GST.

Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Secretary (Revenue) stated that technology is key to improving governance in today's times and acknowledged CBIC's efforts in bringing technology to the forefront while also being serious about information security. Shri P.K. Das, Chairman, CBIC informed about CBIC's steps to make the Department more IT savvy with an aim to further improve the ease of doing business.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Delhi complied well with odd-even scheme on first day: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that people of Delhi have complied positively with the odd-even scheme as only 192 challans were reported till 2 pm. There is a high level of compliance by people in Delhi of odd-eve...

Regulatory sandbox: RBI invites applications for testing new products for retail payments

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday invited applications for testing new products and services for retail payments system under the regulatory sandbox scheme. Earlier in August, the RBI had permitted startups, banks and financial institutio...

Raut meets governor, says Sena not hindering govt formation

The Shiv Sena is not creating any hurdles in formation of a government in Maharashtra, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday after meeting the governor as the political stalemate saw no sign of resolution nearly two weeks after ass...

Pakistan's former prime minister's daughter granted bail

A Pakistani court granted bail on Monday to Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been held in custody while facing trial on corruption charges, Sharif family lawyers said.Nawaz Sharif, who is also on tri...
