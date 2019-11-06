International Development News
Development News Edition

Trends statements in Bosnia & Herzegovina indicate efforts to roll back reforms

Valentin Inzko, the international community’s High Representative there, urged ambassadors not to forget about the country as it continues to work towards unity.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 06:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 06:07 IST
Trends statements in Bosnia & Herzegovina indicate efforts to roll back reforms
Despite general elections held a year ago, Bosnia and Herzegovina are still without a government, comprising representatives from the Bosnian, Serbian and Croat communities. Image Credit: IANS

Current trends and public pronouncements by some political leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina indicate an effort to roll back reforms implemented since the end of the Balkan wars two decades ago, the UN Security Council heard on Tuesday.

Valentin Inzko, the international community's High Representative there, urged ambassadors not to forget about the country as it continues to work towards unity.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina has proven to have serious problems related to its functionality, the rule of law and the fight against corruption, the freedom of media and in many other areas, which reflect the pervasiveness of separatism and divisive policies in the country, and the general lack of focus of the country's political elite on issues of real importance to the citizens," he reported.

Despite general elections held a year ago, Bosnia and Herzegovina are still without a government, comprising representatives from the Bosnian, Serbian and Croat communities.

Mr. Inzko said this means no new legislation, including a State budget, can be adopted. Response to issues such as the migration challenge is also affected.

Bosnia and Herzegovina applied for European Union membership three years ago. In May, the European Commission delivered an Opinion setting out 14 key areas for action towards accession. However, this too has been a casualty of the ongoing failure to appoint authorities.

Additionally, there has been no progress in implementing a seven-point agenda that will need to be fulfilled prior to the closure of the Office of the High Representative.

These developments are taking place against what Mr. Inzko described as "a backdrop of continuing divisive, destabilizing rhetoric", including on the part of politicians who claim to support EU membership.

However, he said what has been most reprehensible is "revisionism or outright denial" about the genocide committed during the war, including Srebrenica, where thousands of Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed in July 1995.

Mr. Inzko noted that next year marks 25 years since the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement which brought an end to the war and set up two entities in the country: the Bosnian-Croat Federation and the Serb Republic.

Prior to his briefing, the 15 ambassadors unanimously adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the European Union force that supports counterparts in Bosnia and Herzegovina and contributes to safety and security there

"The fundamental issue that we must all consider is not only how do we help Bosnia and Herzegovina continue to face its challenges going forward, but more importantly, how do we prevent Bosnia and Herzegovina from going backward?" Mr. Inzko told the Council.

"The current trends and various political pronouncements certainly indicate an ongoing effort to roll back the reforms that have carried the country this far."

The High Representative urged the international community to preserve investments made over the past two decades and deliver on the promise of a better future for Bosnia and Herzegovina, adding that "we must recognize backsliding when it occurs, and in such instances, acknowledge that our mission is not yet complete."

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Panthers place Newton on IR

The ongoing saga regarding the foot injury of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has ended, with the veteran going on injured reserve to end his 2019 season. For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and ...

Ohio man pleads guilty to plotting July 4, 2018, bomb attack in Cleveland

An Ohio man accused of plotting a July 4 bomb attack in Cleveland last year pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, U.S. law enforcement officials said. De...

Pakistan has played active and negative role in Afghan affairs for decades: US Congressional report

For decades, Pakistan has played an active but negative role in Afghanistan, a Congressional report has said, asserting that Islamabad wants a weak government in Kabul. In its latest report on Afghanistan, the independent and bipartisan Con...

Xinhua Silk Road: E China's Hangzhou beefs up efforts to forge world-class biomedical innovation city

Hangzhou, capital of east ChinasZhejiang Province, is endeavoring to build itself into a world-class biomedical innovation city like Boston.Such clarified goal indicates the strong foundation and development potential of Hangzhou in the bio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019