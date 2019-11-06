International Development News
Home Affairs’ system down affects issuing of smart IDs and passports

However, all other services remain available in all Home Affairs front offices across the country and have not been affected.

“A technical team is working around the clock to resolve the issue and restore all services. We apologize for the inconvenience caused to citizens and clients, and remain committed to improving services we render,” said the department on Wednesday.  Image Credit: Twitter (@HomeAffairsSA)

The Department of Home Affairs says it is currently experiencing a system downtime which has affected the issuing of smart ID cards and passports.

"A technical team is working around the clock to resolve the issue and restore all services. We apologize for the inconvenience caused to citizens and clients, and remain committed to improving services we render," said the department on Wednesday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

