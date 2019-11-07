Bede Corry appointed as next High Commissioner to United Kingdom

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today announced the appointment of Bede Corry as New Zealand's next High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

"The appointment of a senior diplomat to this important role underlines the significance New Zealand places on our relationship with the United Kingdom," said Mr. Peters.

"The United Kingdom is a close and long-standing friend and a valued partner for New Zealand. We have common strategic interests; the United Kingdom is one of our closest security partners and will continue to remain important to New Zealand's prosperity through trade, investment and people flows.

"Mr. Corry is currently Deputy Chief Executive at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. He has previously served as Deputy Secretary for Australia, Middle East, Africa, and Europe, Ambassador to Thailand and at New Zealand missions in Washington and Canberra. He has also held the position of Deputy Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

"New Zealand is currently working with the United Kingdom to shape our future relationship post-Brexit and Mr. Corry is well qualified to lead this work," Mr. Peters said.

The High Commission in London is accredited to the Commonwealth Secretariat and other international agencies.

Mr. Corry will take up his role in April 2020 replacing current High Commissioner Sir Jerry Mateparae.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)