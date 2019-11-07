International Development News
Development News Edition

NOK 300 million allocated to invest in renewable energy in poor countries

At a time when the world is facing a climate crisis, most developing countries depend on strong growth in energy production in order to reduce poverty.

NOK 300 million allocated to invest in renewable energy in poor countries
Investing in developing countries involves risk, and this, in turn, inhibits the growth in investment that is needed to achieve full access to modern energy, and not least to combat climate change. Image Credit: Flickr

'Increased access to clean energy will reduce poverty, improve health and mitigate climate change. The Government is, therefore, allocating up to NOK 300 million annually to provide better guarantees for businesses that are willing to invest in renewable energy in poor countries,' said Minister of International Development Dag-Inge Ulstein.

At a time when the world is facing a climate crisis, most developing countries depend on strong growth in energy production in order to reduce poverty. According to the UN, 840 million people lack access to electricity; half of them live in sub-Saharan Africa. Three billion people have no way to cook meals or heat their homes without being exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution.

'Time is running out. The world's leaders have set the goal of eradicating extreme poverty by 2030 – and this goal cannot be reached without better access to energy. In our part of the world, we take electricity for granted. But elsewhere, children are not able to do their homework without having to breathe in dangerous smoke from kerosene lamps. Entrepreneurs do not have access to the energy they need to establish and develop businesses and create jobs. Just think of what a difference it makes when delivery rooms are equipped with incubators and vaccines can be refrigerated,' Mr. Ulstein said.

Investing in developing countries involves risk, and this, in turn, inhibits the growth in investment that is needed to achieve full access to modern energy, and not least to combat climate change. Guarantee schemes can cover part of the possible losses, reducing the level of risk. For many years, Norwegian technology companies have called for better guarantee schemes so that investments in renewables can pick up speed, and clean energy can outcompete coal.

'This will provide clean energy to those who have been using dirty energy and access to energy for those who have not had any energy at all. Norwegian actors have accomplished a lot within the existing guarantee schemes – often in the form of large-scale projects serving urban areas.

This new initiative will make it easier to provide small-scale solutions for the poorest people in rural areas. We aim to allocate up to NOK 300 million a year for guarantees for investments in renewable energy in developing countries. NOK 150 million has been set aside for the remainder of this year,' said Mr. Ulstein.

Having access to electricity from clean energy sources will have a huge impact on people's lives. Coal-fired power plants have serious effects on local air quality, and their carbon emissions drive climate change. Indoor pollution from cooking stoves is one of the most important causes of premature death in developing countries.

'In addition to fighting poverty and mitigating climate change, this initiative supports three of my main priorities as Minister of International Development: the fight against non-communicable diseases, more aid to the world's poorest people, and a more efficient agricultural and business sector in rural areas,' said Mr. Ulstein.

This initiative has been drawn up on the basis of a study by Multiconsult, which looked at the gaps between identified needs and the guarantee schemes currently available.

'Norway has both available capital and expertise within renewable energy. In cooperation with the business sector, we can help to provide alternatives to coal power. Our goal is to increased private sector investment in clean energy through better guarantee schemes. Cooperation with the private sector is essential to achieve this, and we will work closely with relevant companies and other institutions in working out the details,' Mr. Ulstein pointed out.

In addition to cooperating with existing international guarantee institutions, an application-based grant scheme will be established to cover part of the unusually high loan guarantee premiums that are an obstacle to private investment in a number of developing countries, as well as in countries and regions affected by conflict and fragility.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar Airways may pick up stake in Air India: CEO Al Baker

Qatar Airways is keen to spread its wings in India which ranks as one of the worlds fastest-growing aviation markets. We will be interested to invest in Air India if we have very strong investors together with us, said its Chief Executive O...

Mass surveillance fears as India readies facial recognition system

As India prepares to install a nationwide facial recognition system in an effort to catch criminals and find missing children, human rights and technology experts on Thursday warned of the risks to privacy and from increased surveillance.U...

Ek Mulaqaat - A Tribute to Khayyam Saheb

Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, a connoisseur and efficacious music composer from times of cinema like Umrao Jaan and Kabhi Kabhi passed away on 19 August 2019. To reminiscence his essence in popular songs and Indian classical art, Tagbin pr...

Russia has retaliation ready if U.S. quits Open Skies treaty - RIA

Russia has drawn up retaliatory measures in case the United States leaves the Open Skies treaty, a pact which allows both countries to conduct surveillance flights over each others territory, the RIA news agency reported late on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019