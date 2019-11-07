Time to enhance India-UAE relations through investing in Himachal: MOS Finance

The Union Minister of state for finance and corporate Affairs, Shri Anurag Thakur while addressing the session on 'Growing economic ties between with UAE at the first day of the Global Investors' Meet 2019, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh said that India and UAE share a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership', it is time to enhance this further through investments in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Shri Anurag Thakur while lauding Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi's initiatives in introducing the new investment policy which made India an 'Investor's heaven' said that UAE is the 3rd largest partner which lead the relations with UAE at their best, we consider UAE our brothers.

He said that the Union Government has taken numerous policy reforms, economic measures, corporate tax cuts, and steps to facilitate ease of doing business in India. Himachal has a conducive climate, hardworking and skilled workforce that will be an asset to any companies looking to invest here. Dharamsala is known the world over for two reasons: His Highness, Dalai Lama who has had a special bond with Dharmshalaand who's presence has brought millions of tourists to this region. Second, the Dharamshala Cricket Stadium which has immensely boosted economic activity in the region and state, he added

The Minister further said that there are many tasks force and Joint Working Groups and Ministerial Groups between India and UAE working on investment, trade, skills, etc. He said that he is confident that we will galvanize the strength of our 3.3 million workforces in bringing our nations together.

(With Inputs from PIB)