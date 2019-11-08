Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan to charge US $20 from every pilgrim on 9th Nov
According to sources, Pakistan to charge US $20 from every pilgrim on 9th November. India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.
The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.
Earlier Pakistan had announced that no fee will be charged on Kartarpur Corridor opening day.
