International Development News
Development News Edition

Foreign children can enter SA without supporting documents

“As of [8 November 2019], foreign children can enter and depart the country without being required to provide birth certificates, consent letters and other supporting documents relating to proof of parentage,” Motsoaledi said.

Foreign children can enter SA without supporting documents
The Department of Home Affairs has communicated the changes to immigration officials at all ports of entry and to the airline and maritime industries. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, has signed a waiver that allows foreign children to enter the country without carrying additional supporting documents such as birth certificates and consent letters.

The waiver has been applicable since 8 November 2019 - after the Minister's signature.

"This improvement in our admissions policy builds on the work the department has been doing to contribute to economic growth and investment.

"As of [8 November 2019], foreign children can enter and depart the country without being required to provide birth certificates, consent letters and other supporting documents relating to proof of parentage," Motsoaledi said.

The Department of Home Affairs has communicated the changes to immigration officials at all ports of entry and to the airline and maritime industries.

South African children are still required to provide supporting documents, in line with the requirements of the Children's Act. The same applies to unaccompanied foreign children.

Foreign children who require a visa for South Africa do not need to carry the supporting documents for inspection at a port of entry since these would be processed together with their visa applications.

"It is significant that we have completed the policy changes in the week in which President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted the second Investment Conference.

"We anticipate that this change will have a positive impact on tourism as we approach the holiday season," Motsoaledi said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORI...

As Trump fumes, public impeachment hearings set to grab spotlight

This week will mark a new and unparalleled chapter in Donald Trumps tumultuous presidency, as the Democratic-led impeachment probe goes public with televised hearings into allegations about Trumps dealings with Ukraine.Beginning on Wednesda...

UPDATE 9-'Pam! Pam! Pam!'- Shooting of protester marks step up in Hong Kong violence

Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire on Monday as the territory spiralled into violence, prompting a warning from a Chinese editor that the mainland Peoples Liberation Army could step in at any ...

Right To Protein Health Campaign Launched to Create Awareness About the Importance of Proteins in an Indian Diet

Protein-O-Meter - an online protein calculator will track protein in an Indian diet MUMBAI, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Right To Protein, a nation-wide public health initiative, has been announced that will increase general awareness about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019