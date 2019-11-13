International Development News
Development News Edition

Labour & Employment to embark on service delivery campaign in Upington

In collaboration with the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality, the department together with its entities like the Compensation Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund, is set to embark on the campaign in the outskirts of Upington, Northern Cape.

Labour & Employment to embark on service delivery campaign in Upington
The campaign forms part of the Marquee program which aims to help those who live far from the normal service points of the department and its entities to access them. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

The Department of Labour and Employment is set to embark on a service delivery campaign in the Northern Cape, next week.

In collaboration with the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality, the department together with its entities like the Compensation Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund, is set to embark on the campaign in the outskirts of Upington, Northern Cape.

The campaign forms part of the Marquee program which aims to help those who live far from the normal service points of the department and its entities to access them.

The campaign will run from 18 – 30 November 2019 under the theme "Taking the Department of Employment and Labour services to the community."

The Department and its entities will reach out to communities on the outskirts of Upington like Opwag, Boegoeberg, Karos, Leerkrans, Grootdrink, and Topline to render a basket of services.

"These activities will continue on the week of the 24 November 2019 and culminate on the 30 November 2019 with a service delivery event to be held in Kakamas, Kai Garib Local Municipality which will feature other stakeholders," said the department on Wednesday.

Blitz inspections

Meanwhile, the department's inspection and enforcement team will also be on the ground from 24-28 November 2019 to conduct blitz inspections on farms and workplaces in the areas of Keimoes, Leseding, Bloemsmond, Curriescamp, and Sowerby.

"The inspections will be carried out to assess the level of compliance with the National Minimum Wage Act, Unemployment Insurance Contribution Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act and Compensation of Occupational Injuries and Disease Act," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Addis Ababa holds ministerial meet to improve monitoring of Africa’s social protection

A meeting is currently going on November 12 to 13 among over 25 experts from the ministries of economic planning, finance, social development, health, youth and gender in Ethiopias capital, Addis Ababa. The objective of the meeting is to di...

UPDATE 3-Climate change blamed as floods overwhelm Venice, swamping basilica and squares

Venices mayor declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after apocalyptic floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.Thoroughfares were turned into raging torrent...

Delhi schools to be closed on Thursday, Friday as air quality deteriorates

The schools in the national capital will be closed on Thursday and Friday, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday following an order from the Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority EPCA as the air quality hovered close to emer...

London forex trader accuses Citigroup of unfair dismissal

A former top Citigroup trader, who was fired in 2014 but acquitted of foreign exchange-rigging charges after a trial in New York, told a London employment tribunal he was unfairly dismissed despite being in the eye of the storm at the time....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019