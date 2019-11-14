UPDATE 1-RWE raises 2019 outlook again on British capacity market payments
RWE AG, Germany's biggest electricity producer, on Thursday raised its outlook for the second time in three months, boosted by an expected windfall after Britain's scheme to reward back-up power capacity was revived.
RWE said it stands to receive 230 million euros ($253 million) in suspended payments for 2018 and 2019 after Brussels last month gave the go-ahead for the mechanism, which pays power generators for keeping plants on stand-by in case of outages. This also stoked smaller peer Uniper to raise its full-year outlook earlier this week.
The German company expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.8 billion-2.1 billion euros, while its adjusted net income is seen at 0.9 billion-1.2 billion. The group, which recently completed a major asset swap with peer E.ON that turned it into Europe's No.3 renewables group, previously expected an adjusted EBITDA of 1.4 billion-1.7 billion euros and adjusted net income of 0.5 billion-0.8 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9074 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)