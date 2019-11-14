International Development News
UPDATE 1-RWE raises 2019 outlook again on British capacity market payments

  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:10 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:10 IST
RWE AG, Germany's biggest electricity producer, on Thursday raised its outlook for the second time in three months, boosted by an expected windfall after Britain's scheme to reward back-up power capacity was revived.

RWE said it stands to receive 230 million euros ($253 million) in suspended payments for 2018 and 2019 after Brussels last month gave the go-ahead for the mechanism, which pays power generators for keeping plants on stand-by in case of outages. This also stoked smaller peer Uniper to raise its full-year outlook earlier this week.

The German company expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.8 billion-2.1 billion euros, while its adjusted net income is seen at 0.9 billion-1.2 billion. The group, which recently completed a major asset swap with peer E.ON that turned it into Europe's No.3 renewables group, previously expected an adjusted EBITDA of 1.4 billion-1.7 billion euros and adjusted net income of 0.5 billion-0.8 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

