Norway contributes NOK 50 million to transit centre in Rwanda

‘Rwanda is setting a good example of this initiative. The transit centre is providing important assistance for migrants and refugees in the region, and Rwanda is thus helping to solve this acute crisis,’ said Mr. Ulstein.

‘I’m pleased that next year Norway will take in several hundred refugees and migrants from Libya from this transit centre and a similar transit centre in Romania,’ said Mr. Ulstein.  Image Credit: Twitter(@Refugees)

'I have been very moved by the meetings I have had with the inhabitants of the Gashora Transit Centre in Rwanda today. They have been living under atrocious and very dangerous conditions in Libya,' said Minister of International Development Dag-Inge Ulstein.

Mr. Ulstein is currently visiting Rwanda in connection with Norway's contribution of NOK 50 million to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) transit centre.

'The stories these people tell are stories of violence, torture, fear, and hunger. Some of them have been victims of human trafficking and abuse. It is our duty to help, and I urge other countries to contribute too,' said Mr. Ulstein.

Once the centre is fully operational, it will house 500 people. At present, there are 189 residents, 79 of whom are unaccompanied minors. Most of the residents are from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Somalia.

Under the agreement that the Rwandan authorities have signed with UNHCR and the African Union (AU), Rwanda has undertaken to receive up to 30 000 refugees and migrants from Libya. Those who come to the transit centre will either be given residency in a third country, returned to their country of origin, or allowed to stay in Rwanda.

Norway is the first country to provide support for the transit centre.

'I'm pleased that next year Norway will take in several hundred refugees and migrants from Libya from this transit centre and a similar transit centre in Romania,' said Mr. Ulstein.

(With Inputs from APO)

