HIGHLIGHTS-Hundreds of protesters leave Hong Kong university, over 100 remain

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told a news conference on Tuesday that about 100 protesters remained inside the Hongkong Polytechnic University campus that has been sealed off by police. Dozens of Hong Kong protesters staged a dramatic escape from the campus late on Monday by shimmying down plastic hosing from a bridge and fleeing on waiting motorbikes as officers fired projectiles.

Following is the latest news from the protests: - 9.56 a.m. (0156 GMT): Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she hopes a standoff between police and anti-government protesters at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University can be resolved peacefully and says she told police to handle it humanely

- 0127 GMT: New Hong Kong police chief Chris Tang takes office with a warning that "fake news" was undermining the reputation of his force - 0032 GMT: Lam says she has confidence that Tang will lead the police in meeting the challenges ahead

- 2336 GMT Monday: China's top legislature says Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on the constitutionality of the city's legislation with regards to Basic Law, according to Xinhua, after a Hong Kong court overturned a ban on face masks - 2200 GMT Monday: The Transport Department says Whampoa, Tsim Sha Tsui, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hung Hom and University subway stations are closed, while Hung Hom Cross Harbour Tunnel cannot be opened soon

- 2002 GMT Monday: The United State is "gravely concerned" about deepening political unrest and violence in Hong Kong, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says. He urges the Hong Kong government to take clear steps addressing the concerns of protesters - 1724 GMT Monday: More than 100 people are allowed to leave the Polytechnic University in the early hours of Tuesday, having been trapped there since Sunday night, broadcaster RTHK reports

- 1157 GMT Monday: The European Commission says violence in response to the escalating anti-government protests in Hong Kong is unacceptable and calls on law enforcement authorities to keep their action "strictly proportionate" - 1144 GMT Monday: China's ambassador to London accuses the British government of taking sides in the Hong Kong protests by criticizing the police and government

