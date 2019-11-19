UP: CPCB cracks whip on 27 sugar mills for flouting effluent discharge norms

Taking stern action against 27 sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has imposed an environmental compensation (EC) of more than Rs 3 crore on them for discharging untreated effluent outside their premises. Penalising the mills under the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, CPCB chairman S P S Parihar directed them to deposit the amount within 15 days.

The CPCB, which had earlier this year shut down the sugar manufacturing operations of these mills, has also asked them to resume operations after obtaining valid consent from Uttar Pradesh State Pollution Control Board. "It is obligatory on the part of industries to install effluent treatment plants (ETPs) to comply with the effluent discharge standards as notified under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Rules framed thereunder and also to meet the consent conditions granted by the state pollution control boards/pollution control committees," the CPCB said in the 27 separate notices issued to the sugar manufacturing units earlier this month.

While some mills were found to be discharging sewerage effluent outside the premises, some were found discharging molasses into nearby rivers in the state, which is considered the sugarcane belt of India. During the inspections conducted by a team of CPCB officials, it was observed that untreated effluent was stored at many places and discharge norms were flouted, the notices said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)