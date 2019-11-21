International Development News
Council adopts crisis management concept for CSDP Advisory Mission in CAR

The mission will support the reform of the internal security forces to enable the CAR authorities to mitigate the current security challenges in the country.

The mission will provide advice to the CAR authorities at the strategic level to support the sustainable transformation of CAR internal security forces into a coherent and accountable security provider operating under national ownership. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Council adopted a crisis management concept for a new civilian CSDP Advisory Mission in the Central African Republic (EUAM RCA).

The mission will support the reform of the internal security forces to enable the CAR authorities to mitigate the current security challenges in the country. EU experts will support the Ministry of the Interior and the internal security forces, the police and the gendarmerie, with the aim of helping in their deployment throughout the country.

The mission will provide advice to the CAR authorities at the strategic level to support the sustainable transformation of CAR internal security forces into a coherent and accountable security provider operating under national ownership. The mission will coordinate closely with the military EU Training Mission (EUTM RCA), the UN MINUSCA mission and the international community.

The adoption of a crisis management concept is the first step in launching a new CSDP mission, after which preparations for deployment will begin. The Central African Republic will be the third country to receive support in parallel from both military and civilian CSDP missions after Mali and Somalia.

