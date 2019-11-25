International Development News
16 Days campaign expected call to take stand against all forms of abuse

President Cyril Ramaphosa will launch the campaign with a visit to the Victim Support Centre at Witpoort Police Station.

All South Africans are during this time mobilized to commit to ending gender-based violence and femicide by signing the National Pledge on GBVF. Image Credit: Flickr

The annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, known as the 16 Days campaign, is expected to be launched in Lephalale, in Limpopo, this morning.

The visit to the police station will be followed by an event at the Ga-Seleka Community Hall, expected to be led by the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

The objectives of the 16 Days of Activism campaign include expanding the call on men and boys to take a stand against all forms of abuse and the killing of women and children and promoting a multi-sectoral, collective action and responsibility in the fight to eradicate violence against women and children.

It is also an opportunity to update the public on the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) and foster partnership for its implementation.

All South Africans are during this time mobilized to commit to ending gender-based violence and femicide by signing the National Pledge on GBVF.

This year's campaign is themed "Enough is Enough: 365 days to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF)".

If you need help, the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC) is the toll-free number to call to speak to a social worker for assistance and counseling. Contact 0800 428 428 (0800 GBV GBV). Callers can also request a social worker from the Command Centre to contact them by dialing *120*7867# (free) from any cell phone.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

