Rajnath Singh extends retention of accommodation for Battle Casualties to 1 year
In view of the requirements and demands of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence reviewed the existing provisions and recommended the extension of the period to boost the morale of the Service personnel.
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to extend the period of retention of government accommodation by Battle Casualties from all three Services to one year from the existing three months. In view of the requirements and demands of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence reviewed the existing provisions and recommended the extension of the period to boost the morale of the Service personnel.
At present, the family of an Armed Forces personnel killed in action against enemy forces or whilst enemy air attacks are permitted retention of government accommodation for three months and it has now been extended to one year.
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
- Armed Forces
- Raksha Mantri
- Ministry of Defence
ALSO READ
India to emerge as net innovator and exporter of defense tech: Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh on two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from tomorrow
Rajnath Singh arrives in Bangkok for ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La Pass along India-China border
Rajnath Singh calls to boost border infrastructure while inaugurating Sisseri bridge