International Development News
Development News Edition

Nutrition levels improve by 40% between 2006 and 2016: WCD Minister

Smriti Zubin Irani, further added that the Government is considering amendments to the Prevention of Child Marriage Act to make reporting of cases of child marriages mandatory for the concerned agencies.

Nutrition levels improve by 40% between 2006 and 2016: WCD Minister
The Minister of WCD was speaking at the inaugural session of Northern Regional Workshop on Best Practices and Innovations from POSHAN Abhiyaan in New Delhi last evening. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Minister of Women & Child Development (WCD) and Textiles, Smriti Zubin Irani, said that Ministry of WCD, NITI Aayog and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are examining measures to strengthen the Integrated Child Development Services(ICDS) programme in order to ensure that targeted children are benefitted. She reiterated that malnutrition is not restricted to women and children belonging to the poor strata of society, many children from affluent families living in urban areas are equally afflicted with malnutrition. She added that proper nutrition depends on the selection of nutritious food for children, expectant mothers, and lactating women. The WCD Minister informed that nutrition levels have improved by 40% between 2006 and 2016.

The Minister of WCD was speaking at the inaugural session of Northern Regional Workshop on Best Practices and Innovations from POSHAN Abhiyaan in New Delhi last evening. Smriti Zubin Irani, further added that the Government is considering amendments to the Prevention of Child Marriage Act to make reporting of cases of child marriages mandatory for the concerned agencies. Her remarks came in response to a question on the prevalence of a large number of cases of pregnancies among married girls under 18 years of age. The number of cases of pregnancies in girls under 18 years is as high as 21%. Children born from child marriages are more prone to undernourishment.

informed that 2.7 lakh activities were undertaken by the Ministry of WCD, State Governments, Anganwadi workers during the POSHAN Maah in September this year with 1.3 million ground-level functionaries dealing with 85 million beneficiaries. The Minister added that Odisha was not part of POSHAN Abhiyaan in the beginning but has now come on board and West Bengal has adopted most of the elements of the programme. Tripura which had a huge gap in the implementation of the nutrition programme two years ago has now made remarkable achievements in nutrition informed the Minister.

CEO NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, in his keynote address said that malnutrition is a big challenge and it has to be tackled successfully if India has to grow at the rate of 8-9 percent annually. He said POSHAN Abhiyaan cannot be run merely as a government programme. It has to be made a Jan Andolan by actively engaging Panchayati Raj institutions and self-help groups. Amitabh Kant observed that there is a lack of convergence at the field level that can be addressed by capacity building, leveraging technology and real-time monitoring of the schemes being implemented to tackle the problem of malnutrition.

Country Director, World Food Programme, Bishow Parajuli also addressed the workshop. The two-day event has been organized by the Ministry of WCD and Observer Research Foundation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana Rugby discusses strategy for next challenges

The technical team of Ghana Rugby Ghana.Rugby did not celebrate its victory of 36 points to 25 over the Botswana Vultures for too long but instead started to plot the roadmap to Harare in Zimbabwe with its President, Herbert Mensah, soon af...

Alibaba shares surge on Hong Kong debut

Hong Kong, Nov 26 AP Chinese online retail giant Alibaba surged Tuesday as it drew back the curtain on a Hong Kong listing the firm described as a vote of confidence in the embattled city. The long-delayed trading day got off to a glitzy st...

NCP's Ajit Pawar gave his resignation leading to realisation we don't have the numbers: Fadnavis PTI RDMRDM

NCPs Ajit Pawar gave his resignation leading to realisation we dont have the numbers Fadnavis PTI RDMRDM...

Turkey says it made no promises about not installing Russian S-400s -Anadolu

Turkey has given no promises to anyone about not installing or using Russian S-400 missile defense systems, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying by state media on Tuesday, despite a row with the United States over the syste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019