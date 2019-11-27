International Development News
WCD and FPI Ministries sign MoU for women entrepreneurs in farming field

The MoU was signed by Secretary, Ministry of WCD, Rabindra Panwar and Secretary Ministry of FPI, Smt Pushpa Subramanyam.

Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (FPI) today in New Delhi in the presence of the Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Zubin Irani and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries. The MoU was signed by Secretary, Ministry of WCD, Rabindra Panwar and Secretary Ministry of FPI, Smt Pushpa Subramanyam.

Speaking on the occasion, Smriti Zubin Irani thanked Minister of Food Processing Industries for joining hands with the Ministry of WCD for the upliftment of women entrepreneurs engaged in organic farming. She said that this effort reflects the Government's focus on the convergence of strength and capacity building among Ministries and Departments to help serve the people. The Minister further said that it will also help women entrepreneurs get linked with Government financial schemes like MUDRA and Startup India and also meet compliances required for being competitive in the global market.

The Ministry of WCD is implementing an annual event called the National Organic Festival of Women Entrepreneurs to encourage Indian women entrepreneurs and farmers to connect with buyers and thereby empowering them through financial inclusion, while also promoting organic food produce in India.

Both Ministries have agreed that the event will be planned and organized through the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli, Sonepat, Haryana, an academic institution under the Ministry of FPI.

Under the MoU, the Ministry of WCD will transfer the funds for organizing the event to Vice-Chancellor, NIFTEM, who will provide the Utilization Certificate at the end of the financial year against the funds released by the Ministry of WCD.

(With Inputs from PIB)

