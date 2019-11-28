International Development News
Development News Edition

Crown and Ngāti Toa partner to improve quality of housing in Porirua

Contracts have been signed at a ceremony at Takapūwāhia Marae, in Porirua, between Ngāti Toa, Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to confirm the partnership.

Crown and Ngāti Toa partner to improve quality of housing in Porirua
This will see Ngāti Toa’s new community housing provider, Te Āhura Mōwai, manage properties and tenancies for over 900 state homes in western Porirua for 25 years, starting on 1 July 2020. Image Credit: Max Pixel

A partnership signed today between the Crown and local iwi, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangātira (Ngāti Toa), will improve the quality of state housing in western Porirua, says the Associate Minister of Housing, Kris Faafoi.

Contracts have been signed at a ceremony at Takapūwāhia Marae, in Porirua, between Ngāti Toa, Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to confirm the partnership.

This will see Ngāti Toa's new community housing provider, Te Āhura Mōwai, manage properties and tenancies for over 900 state homes in western Porirua for 25 years, starting on 1 July 2020.

Over time, the partnership will see these homes upgraded to make them warmer and drier.

"We know that a place to call home is fundamental to people's wellbeing.

"Housing is a basic human right, which provides stability, security and the opportunity to establish connections in a community," Kris Faafoi says.

"This Government and Ngāti Toa are united in wanting to improve public housing in Porirua.

"This partnership with Ngāti Toa is also significant as it deepens the Crown-Māori relationship," Mr. Faafoi says.

As mana whenua of Porirua, Ngāti Toa holds an important position in the local community, with a strong understanding of local needs.

The partnership with Ngāti Toa is part of the Porirua Development, which was announced by the Government and the iwi last November.

The Development project includes the delivery of an additional 150 new state homes in the city.

Kris Faafoi says the partnership also demonstrates the Government's commitment to Te Ao Māori and the aim of enabling Māori interests to achieve their aspirations in urban development and public housing.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Siakam pours in 31 as Raptors rout Knicks

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting New York Knicks 126-98 on Wednesday night. It was the eighth straight home win for the Raptors, a franchise record to open a season.The...

Rangers grab 3-0 lead, hold off Hurricanes

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in his return from an upper-body injury and Henrik Lundqvist made 41 saves in his 1,000th career appearance for the Rangers, counting the regular-season and postseason, as New York built a three-goal ...

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Sabres

Elias Lindholm scored 117 into overtime as the Calgary Flames salvaged the finale of their four-game road trip with a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The Flames, who went 2-1-1 on their road swing, were without coach Bi...

UPDATE 11-Residents flee fourth major Texas petrochemical fire this year

Three workers were injured and residents of four towns were told to evacuate after explosions on Wednesday at a Texas petrochemical plant, the latest in a series of chemical plant accidents in the region. An early morning blast at a TPC Gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019