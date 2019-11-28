Tata Steel BSL gets IconSWM Excellence Award

Tata Steel BSL has bagged the second rank in the IconSWM Excellence Award 2019 for implementing effective waste management and resource recovery towards environmental protection, a company release said. The award was presented at a ceremony held here on Wednesday during 9th International Conference on Sustainable Waste Management towards Circular Economy for Tata Steel BSLs plant located at Narendrapur in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

On behalf of the company Subodh Pandey, Chief Operating Officer received the award from Prof Dr Sadhan K Ghosh, Chairman, IconSWM and president, dean, faculty of Engineering and Technology, Jadavpur University and G MathiVathanan, principal secretary in Odishas Housing and Urban Development Department, the release said. Speaking on the award, Pandey said, "We are honoured to be recognised with this prestigious award for our sincere efforts on waste management and sustainable environmental practices. This is a small step in our journey of environmental performance and I believe this will motivate our team to excel further in the same direction while reaffirming our commitment towards environment protection." PTI SKN RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)