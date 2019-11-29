London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

British police said on Friday that a man appeared to have been shot in an incident at London Bridge in the heart of the British capital. "We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge," police said in a statement. A spokesman said: "It appears somebody has been shot."

London ambulance service said it had crews at the scene.

A photograph on Twitter showed a truck parked on bridge although it could not be immediately confirmed if it was linked to London Bridge shooting incident. Other visuals being shared on the social media platform show a heavy police presence on the bridge.

London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017 when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people. Earlier this month, Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to "substantial" from "severe", its lowest level since 2014. London Bridge station was closed.

Update 1: British Police said, "Police were called at 1:58 pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and CoLP A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured."

Update 2: British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area, a security source told Reuters.

Update 3: British police have urged people to restrain in circulating pictures and videos of the London Bridge incident.

Update 4: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge. "I'm being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response," Johnson said.

Update 5: British police said that "At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at London Bridge remain unclear," while also adding, "However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related."

