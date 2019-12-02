Lt Gen Podali Shankar Rajeshwar assumes charge as CINCAN

Lt Gen Podali Shankar Rajeshwar took over as the 14th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN) on December 01, 2019. He is a graduate of Indian Military Academy and was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery in December 1980. A gunner and aviator, he is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Army War College and National Defence College in New Delhi and Philippines.

Lt Gen Rajeshwar has actively taken part in Operation Meghdoot and Operation Rakshak. Further, he has commanded a Medium Regiment in Operation Parakram, an infantry brigade on the Line of Control, Counter Insurgency (Romeo) Force in Jammu & Kashmir and a Corps in the Desert sector. He has served on various staff assignments and also been UN Military Observer in Mozambique and Rwanda.

Before assuming the present appointment, he was Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC).

(With Inputs from PIB)