Social enterprise collects 7,100 MTs of e-waste for responsible recycling

Karo Sambhav, an Indian social enterprise, has collected 7,100 metric tonnes of electronic waste for recycling while working with over 25 electronics brands as well as the government, waste aggregators and consumers to ensure responsible management of e-waste. "Through its programmes, Karo Sambhav has engaged 2,684 schools, 500 bulk consumers, 5,000 informal sector workers in 60 cities across 28 states and 3 Union Territories," the organisation said in a statement.

Its awareness initiatives have engaged over 3 million people across the stakeholder ecosystem, it said, adding that they also have systems across the country to enable waste collection and channelization for responsible recycling. Through its various interventions since 2017, Karo Sambhav has collected over 7,100 metric tonnes (MTs) of e-waste for responsible recycling, the statement said.

