Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modifying biofuel production process can reduce tailpipe emissions of nano-particles: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:48 IST
Modifying biofuel production process can reduce tailpipe emissions of nano-particles: Study

Modifying the process of producing biofuels could help reduce tailpipe emissions of nano-particles from vehicles and help improve air quality, a study by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has said. The findings of the study, conducted by TERI in collaboration with the Finnish Meteorological Institute and Finland's Tampere University, was released on Wednesday at a conference on 'Opportunities with Bio-fuel: Co-benefit of Air Quality Improvement' here.

Tailpipe emissions result from fuel combustion in a vehicle's engine. Emissions of primary concern include hydrocarbons, oxides of nitrogen (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), air toxics, and CO2. Biofuels include bio-diesel, bio-CNG among others. The study suggested modifications in India's bio-fuel policy to address the tailpipe emission of nano-particles (particles between 1 and 100 nanometres).

A biofuel is produced through contemporary processes from biomass, rather than a fuel produced by the very slow geological processes involved in the formation of fossil fuels, such as oil. The National Biofuel Policy helps reduce the tailpipe emissions of particulate matter but it increases the nanoparticle emissions in the atmosphere, a TERI official said, adding that airborne nanoparticles (lesser than 200 nm) from diesel-powered vehicles are more harmful to human health than fine particulates (including PM2.5 and PM10).

"These nanoparticles can cross the blood-air barrier in lungs, and also easily penetrate animal and plant cells, causing unknown long-term effects. At present, there is no regulation in India related to nanoparticle emissions. There is also a scarcity of studies to inform such potential regulations," the organisation said. The study's findings were shared through a position paper released at the conference which was attended by Ritva Koukku-Ronde, Finland's Ambassador to India, apart from Reji Mathai, General Manager, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) Research and Development Centre, Faridabad, and others.

"We felt the issue of nano-particles was not on the focus of scientists and policy makers. Biofuels provide us with energy security and have a huge benefit in air quality, but there are also challenges in the kinds of biofuels that we use," said Ajay Mathur, Director General, TERI. He said, "We should take the advantage of bringing biofuels in, but do it in a manner that makes sure we do not inject a greater degree of environmental hazard into our lives. This would have technical and policy ramifications.

"Looking at the kind of technical specs we have and the changes in biofuel policy together could help us move ahead in a manner that synergizes benefits and minimizes, or hopefully eliminates, the additional vulnerabilities created." The number of registered vehicles in India has increased from 54 million in 2001 to 230 million in 2016.

According to TERI, diesel alone meets an estimated 72 per cent of transport fuel demand in India. "The Government of India has identified biofuel as one of the potential thrust areas to safeguard energy security and reduce dependency on imported crude oil. Studies around the world have reported a reduction in tailpipe emission from diesel vehicles with 20 per cent blended diesel as compared to conventional diesel," it said.

In her address at the event, Ambassador Koukku-Ronde said that Finns enjoy the cleanest air in the world. She added, "Apart from global warming, cities across the world are struggling with air pollution. According to various studies recently, the impact of air pollution on human health is far more dangerous than previously thought."

"Addressing climate change and air pollution is a huge challenge and a huge opportunity. These problems can only be tackled by working together," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

South Koreas Olympic committee plans to buy radiation detectors and ship homegrown ingredients to Japan for its athletes at the Tokyo Games because of worries local food may be contaminated by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.OLYMPICS-IO...

Thousands of animals sacrificed in Nepal Hindu ritual amid outcry

Tens of thousands of devout Hindus thronged a temple in southern Nepal where thousands of animals and birds were sacrificed this week, amid an outcry from animal rights activists who said the ritual was a cruel and gruesome spectacle.The ce...

N.Korea's army chief disappointed by Trump comments, warns against force: KCNA

North Koreas army chief said he was disappointed by U.S. President Donald Trumps suggestion of using military force against Pyongyang, and warned that any strike would meet a quick response, state media reported on Wednesday. Pak Jong Chon,...

WHO lays a firm foundation for globalization efforts of AYUSH systems

The three-day meeting organized by the World Health Organisation WHO with the support of the Ministry of AYUSH at Jamnagar to review the draft documents on Terminologies of Ayurveda, Unani Siddha has laid a firm foundation for the globaliz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019