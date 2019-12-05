India's average annual water resources potential at 1,999 billion cubic metres: Govt

The country's average annual water resources potential is around 1,999 billion cubic metres and 699 billion cubic metres is utilised for various purposes, according to the government. Citing data from the Central Water Commission (CWC), Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the Lok Sabha on Thursday that about 450 BCM of surface water is being utilised for various purposes.

The central government has formulated a National Perspective Plan for water resources development that envisages transfer of water from surplus basins to water-deficit basins through interlinking of rivers. "As per the recent estimate by CWC in the year 2019, India receives an average annual precipitation of about 3,880 BCM (billion cubic metres). The average annual water resources potential in the country is assessed as 1,999.20 BCM because the remaining water is lost to the atmosphere through evapo-transpiration from barren lands, forests, natural vegetation, rain-fed agriculture, natural ponds and lakes, etc.

"Further, owing to topographic, hydrological and other constraints, the utilisable water is 1,122 BCM, which comprises 690 BCM of surface water and 432 BCM of replenishable ground water resources," he said. The minister also said 699 BCM of water, including 450 BCM of surface and 249 BCM of ground water, is being utilised for various purposes.

