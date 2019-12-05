Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's average annual water resources potential at 1,999 billion cubic metres: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:17 IST
India's average annual water resources potential at 1,999 billion cubic metres: Govt

The country's average annual water resources potential is around 1,999 billion cubic metres and 699 billion cubic metres is utilised for various purposes, according to the government. Citing data from the Central Water Commission (CWC), Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the Lok Sabha on Thursday that about 450 BCM of surface water is being utilised for various purposes.

The central government has formulated a National Perspective Plan for water resources development that envisages transfer of water from surplus basins to water-deficit basins through interlinking of rivers. "As per the recent estimate by CWC in the year 2019, India receives an average annual precipitation of about 3,880 BCM (billion cubic metres). The average annual water resources potential in the country is assessed as 1,999.20 BCM because the remaining water is lost to the atmosphere through evapo-transpiration from barren lands, forests, natural vegetation, rain-fed agriculture, natural ponds and lakes, etc.

"Further, owing to topographic, hydrological and other constraints, the utilisable water is 1,122 BCM, which comprises 690 BCM of surface water and 432 BCM of replenishable ground water resources," he said. The minister also said 699 BCM of water, including 450 BCM of surface and 249 BCM of ground water, is being utilised for various purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Vet murder:Student held for defaming victim on social media

An 18-year-old student from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh was on Thursday arrested for allegedly posting derogatory comments on social media platforms about the veterinarian who was raped and murdered near here last month, police said. ...

Woman molested by auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The 45-year-old auto driver, identified as Bhanu, who had fled with the womans mobile phone has been ar...

BJP accuses Chidambaram of violating bail condition

The BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of violating bail conditions by claiming to have a very clear record as a minister, and said the case against him was essentially about corruption he was allegedly involved in as the...

Almost half of land sold for first phase of Egypt's new capital

Egypt has sold almost half of the land earmarked for the first phase of a huge project to develop a new capital 50 km east of Cairo, an official at the state-owned company building it said. The as-yet unnamed city is being built in the dese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019