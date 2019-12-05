Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco prices shares at top of range in world's biggest IPO - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco prices shares at top of range in world's biggest IPO - sources

(adds detail, background) By Hadeel Al Sayegh, Marwa Rashad and Rania El Gamal

DUBAI/RIYADH, Dec 5 Reuters) - State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its indicative range, three sources told Reuters, raising $25.6 billion and overtaking China's Alibaba to achieve the world's biggest stock market flotation. Saudi Arabia relied on domestic and regional investors to sell a 1.5% stake after lukewarm interest from abroad, even at the reduced valuation of $1.7 trillion.

That was below the $2 trillion target initially sought by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi Aramco's shares have been priced at 32 riyals ($8.53) each against an earlier indicative price range of 30-32 riyals per share, the sources said.

At that price, Aramco's IPO of 3 billion shares will just beat the $25 billion raised by Chinese tech giant Alibaba in 2014. Sources told Reuters earlier that Aramco may also exercise a 15% "greenshoe" option, allowing it to increase the size of the deal to a maximum of $29.4 billion.

Aramco has declined to comment on the pricing of the deal. A formal announcement is expected later on Thursday, the sources said.

Aramco's market valuation of $1.7 trillion will comfortably overtake Apple as the world's most valuable listed firm. But the listing, expected later this month on the Riyadh stock exchange is a far cry from the blockbuster debut originally envisaged by the Crown Prince. For a timeline on the IPO's progress please click on:

Climate change concerns, political risk and a lack of corporate transparency put foreign investors off the offering, forcing the kingdom to ditch ambitions to raise as much as $100 billion via an international and domestic listing of a 5% stake. Even at a $1.7 trillion valuation, international institutions baulked, prompting Aramco to scrap roadshows in New York and London and focus instead on marketing a 1.5% stake to Saudi investors and wealthy Gulf Arab allies. Saudi banks had offered citizens cheap credit to bid.

Riyadh has gone quiet on when or where Aramco could list abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha Oppn leaders hold meeting to strategise on Citizenship Bill

Several Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha led by the Congress held a meeting on Thursday to firm up their strategy on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which is likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha next week, sources said on Thursday. The meeting...

Samsung introduces big LED screens for Rs 3.5-12 cr

Tech major Samsung on Thursday introduced its modular MicroLED display The Wall, which comes in giant screen sizes of 146 inch, 219 inch and to 292 inch and is priced between Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 12 crore. It has been designed for those who ...

UPDATE 5-French police fire tear gas at strikers challenging Macron reform

Police fired tear gas at protesters in the center of Paris on Thursday and public transport ground to a near halt in one of the biggest strikes in France for decades, aimed at forcing President Emmanuel Macron to ditch a planned reform of p...

Nigeria tanker kidnapping: 18 Indians among crew members abducted off Bonny Island

HIGHLIGHTSPirates have kidnapped 19 crew members from a crude oil tanker off Nigeria.18 Indian and one Turk crew members were abducted but the vessel and cargo were intact.Kidnappings of seafarers have been on the rise in the Gulf of Guinea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019