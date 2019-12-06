Minister offers sympathies to man's family died after shot by Police

Left Menu
The Minister of Police Stuart Nash says his sympathies are with the family of a man who died after being shot by Police in Kurow.

"However circumstances changed rapidly and Police were then confronted with a firearm.

"It is now appropriate to leave further investigations to independent agencies, including the IPCA and the Coroner.

"I offer my sympathies and condolences to the family of the man who has died. The circumstances for his family and the person who made the 111 calls would have been frightening and I acknowledge the trauma they are going through. Police and victim support will help them deal with the days ahead.

"I also have concerns for the impact on the local Police officers and other emergency services who were first on the scene, as well as hospital staff in Dunedin. In any small rural town, the community is close-knit and many people will be affected. I encourage them to make the most of support services to help them get through this tragic event," Mr. Nash said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

