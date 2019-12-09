Destination Egypt 2030 initiative concludes activities on Dec 7

The European Union and the Ministry of Youth and Sports took the twelfth round of the Destination Egypt 2030 activities to the governorate of Beni Suef on December 5 – 7 with the cooperation of the General Department of Sports Tourism, Sport and Youth Directorate in Beni Suef and Etijah.

The activities kicked off on Thursday 5 December with capacity-building workshops, including an interactive theater performance tackling issues such as population growth, family planning and combating gender-based violence, in addition to an interactive awareness-raising session and art for development workshop.

The activities continued on Friday 6 December with a sports day, starting at 8 A.M at Beni Suef Stadium, using sports for development techniques.

Finally, the Destination Egypt 2030 initiative concluded its activities on December 7, with a policy dialogue with a number of governorate officials and representatives from ministries and relevant authorities. The youth also went on a tour to the Meidum Pyramid.

The initiative aims at educating young people to face developmental challenges through various edutainment activities, such as sports, music, art, theatre and interactive workshops.

It is worth noting that the initiative includes monthly activities in various governorates of Egypt that extend over a period of three days to raise awareness about various development issues, as it seeks to promote different touristic sites, encourage domestic tourism between the governorates and shed light on the unknown touristic and archeological sites.

