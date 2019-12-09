J&K Lt Governor dedicates 72-meter Multi-Cell Box Type bridge to Nation

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Shri Girish Chandra Murmu dedicated the 72-meter-long Multi-Cell Box Type Load Class 70 bridge to the Nation in Rajouri today. The bridge spans over Draj nallah and connected Draj Area to Tehsil Kotranka area under District Rajouri. Lt Governor praised Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for their dedication and nation-building through infrastructure development and war preparedness through the construction of roads, bridge, and tunnels.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Murmu said the Draj bridge is an important bridge for the military as well as for the socio-economic development of the Rajouri District as a whole. This bridge will facilitate the all-weather and speedy movement of Army troops as well as locals. On the occasion, the chief guest congratulated 110 RCC, 31TF, Project Sampark and complete BRO team for the execution of the work with utmost professionalism which will strengthen the road network in the area.

Chief Engineer of Project Sampark Brig Y K Ahuja said the upgradation of the existing causeway with National Highway specifications was essential as it is an important line of communication. Now the Draj bridge will provide all-weather movements without any restriction on plying of heavy traffic as it is designed for load class 70. He also appreciated the support extended by the local residents and civil administration in overcoming various challenges faced by the BRO during the construction of the bridge.

The BRO is playing an important role in the field of surface transport by connecting far-flung inaccessible remote areas along borders. The contribution of BRO in Nation-building is being appreciated by all.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding of 16 CORPS Lt Gen Harsha Gupta and Divisional Commissioner Jammu were also present during the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)