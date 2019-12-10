French power generation down 7% due to nationwide strike

A nationwide strike in protest over planned pension reform has reduced French electricity generation by around 4.8 gigawatts or 7% of current generation capacity, data from grid operator RTE and utility EDF showed on Monday.

The data showed that power generation was curtailed at five nuclear reactors and three coal-fired power generators by 2220 GMT as workers in the power sector joined the strike that has hit several sectors including public transport and schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)