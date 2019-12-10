Libya's NOC says Tatneft resumed exploring activities in Libya's Ghadames basin

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday that Russia's Tatneft had resumed exploration activities in Hamada area last week. Tatneft's seismic survey program for a 200 square km area was suspended in 2014.

The statement cited NOC Chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, as saying: "We are very pleased with Tatneft's resumption of its activities at Ghadames Basin. This enhances confidence in Libya's oil and gas sector and serves the Libyan economy."

