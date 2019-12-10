Sense of clean sports must be inculcated in players: Kiren Rijiju

Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju has called for a rigorous campaign to bring awareness about Doping. He further stated that a sense of clean sports must be inculcated in the players from the very beginning. Speaking at the Ceremony to appointactor, Sunil Shetty as the Brand Ambassador of National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) here today, Shri Rijiju said that clean sports is the agenda of the government and players must adopt fair practices to achieve success and not resort to foul means like doping which brings bad name to the Country.

Referring to the Fit India Movement launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in August 2019, the Minister said that Fit India Movement was launched to create awareness amongst all the citizens of India about fitness and its importance in daily life through sports, yoga and any other physical activity. He said, "It is imperative for sportspersons to stay fit in order to win and they should achieve fitness through regular exercises, yoga and by taking nutritious diet".

Lauding the role of NADA in creating awareness about doping, Shri Rijiju said that with limited resources NADA is doing commendable work in enlightening players about doping and its ill effects. The minister also complimented Shri Sunil Shetty for being appointed the brand ambassador of NADA. He said, "Shri Shetty is a Fitness icon and his services for this cause will inspire everybody to stay healthy, fit and adopt fair means in sports".

Addressing the gathering, Shri Sunil Shetty said that Ayurveda and Yoga have immense power to make people fit and healthy. He said our country is so rich that it has everything to give us a healthy life. He also mentioned that there is no short cut to success and knowledge of right and wrong is essential for everybody.

Speaking on the occasion DG, NADA, Shri Naveen Aggarwal said that India is fast becoming a sporting nation. Our Players must achieve success through hard work and not by resorting to doping. He said NADA is committed to making players aware of the menace of doping which destroys promising careers in no time.

(With Inputs from PIB)