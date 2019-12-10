Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sense of clean sports must be inculcated in players: Kiren Rijiju

Lauding the role of NADA in creating awareness about doping, Shri Rijiju said that with limited resources NADA is doing commendable work in enlightening players about doping and its ill effects.

Sense of clean sports must be inculcated in players: Kiren Rijiju
He said, “Shri Shetty is a Fitness icon and his services for this cause will inspire everybody to stay healthy, fit and adopt fair means in sports”. Image Credit: Twitter; @kiran_rijiju

Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju has called for a rigorous campaign to bring awareness about Doping. He further stated that a sense of clean sports must be inculcated in the players from the very beginning. Speaking at the Ceremony to appointactor, Sunil Shetty as the Brand Ambassador of National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) here today, Shri Rijiju said that clean sports is the agenda of the government and players must adopt fair practices to achieve success and not resort to foul means like doping which brings bad name to the Country.

Referring to the Fit India Movement launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in August 2019, the Minister said that Fit India Movement was launched to create awareness amongst all the citizens of India about fitness and its importance in daily life through sports, yoga and any other physical activity. He said, "It is imperative for sportspersons to stay fit in order to win and they should achieve fitness through regular exercises, yoga and by taking nutritious diet".

Lauding the role of NADA in creating awareness about doping, Shri Rijiju said that with limited resources NADA is doing commendable work in enlightening players about doping and its ill effects. The minister also complimented Shri Sunil Shetty for being appointed the brand ambassador of NADA. He said, "Shri Shetty is a Fitness icon and his services for this cause will inspire everybody to stay healthy, fit and adopt fair means in sports".

Addressing the gathering, Shri Sunil Shetty said that Ayurveda and Yoga have immense power to make people fit and healthy. He said our country is so rich that it has everything to give us a healthy life. He also mentioned that there is no short cut to success and knowledge of right and wrong is essential for everybody.

Speaking on the occasion DG, NADA, Shri Naveen Aggarwal said that India is fast becoming a sporting nation. Our Players must achieve success through hard work and not by resorting to doping. He said NADA is committed to making players aware of the menace of doping which destroys promising careers in no time.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Yechury slams Centre over Citizenship Bill

CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill, alleging the BJP-led government brought in the legislation to sharpencommunal polarisation and convert India a Hindutva ras...

There's time for World T20s, let's focus on winning this series: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma doesnt want to lose his sleepover World T20 which is still some distance away and thereby lose his grip on the present where come Wednesday, India has a series to win against a competitive West Indies side. India will lock horn...

Sterling cements recent gains ahead of GDP data

Sterling edged higher on Tuesday, cementing recent gains as traders awaited data on economic growth and industrial production and kept an eye on the final days of campaigning ahead of Britains general election on Thursday. The pound on Mond...

BeMC inks pact for recycling of e-waste

The Berhampur Municipal Corporation BeMC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with an Andhra Pradesh-based company for collecting and processing of electronic waste, generated in the south Odisha city, an official said on Tuesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019