President to be briefed by Eskom on plans to resolve electricity crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday the 11th of December 2019 meet with the Board and Management of the national power utility Eskom - where he will be briefed on plans to mitigate and resolve the current electricity crisis affecting most of the country.

President Ramaphosa will also visit the operations centre at Eskom headquarters at Megawatt Park in Gauteng.

The President departed the Egyptian capital Cairo on Tuesday, where he held official talks with President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi.

President Ramaphosa was slated to participate in a high-level panel at the Inaugural Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development on the 11th of December 2019 but has returned to South Africa to attend to urgent domestic priorities.

The focus of the Egypt visit was to strengthen bilateral and economic relations with the largest export market in North Africa for South African goods. The leaders of both countries further discussed new avenues of cooperation in trade and investments; including infrastructure, manufacturing, and agro-processing.

The President was accompanied by the Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor, Defence, and Military Veterans, Ms. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Trade and Industry Mr. Ebrahim Patel, Minister of State Security, Ms. Ayanda Dlodlo and Minister of Tourism Ms. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

With South Africa assuming the Chair of the African Union in 2020, President Ramaphosa and President El-Sisi, who is the outgoing AU Chair, also discussed matters around deepening continental integration, peace, security, and development.

The President is also expected to visit Tembisa on Gauteng's East Rand that has been severely impacted by the recent rains, leading to wide-scale flooding.

The President will meet with local residents, community leaders and provincial officials managing the support being given to the stricken community.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)