Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Schlumberger CFO Simon Ayat to be replaced by Stephane Biguet

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:53 IST
UPDATE 2-Schlumberger CFO Simon Ayat to be replaced by Stephane Biguet

Schlumberger NV Chief Financial Officer Simon Ayat is stepping down after nearly 12 years in the role and will be replaced by second-in-command Stephane Biguet, the top oilfield services provider said on Tuesday. Reuters last year reported that Biguet, a 24-year veteran of the company and currently the vice president of finance, was slated to succeed Ayat as the company's finance chief.

The move comes shortly after former chief operating officer Olivier Le Peuch took over the top job in July, following years of declines in share price and a hit from cuts in spending by U.S. oil and gas producers. "It's not uncommon for companies the size of Schlumberger that when a new CEO comes in to want his/her own CFO in place," Tudor, Pickering, Holt and Co analyst Byron Pope said.

CEO Le Peuch has been making changes since taking over. He abandoned his predecessor's asset-heavy focus and took a related charge of $12.7 billion charges last quarter. Le Peuch has also vowed to exit unprofitable businesses, focus on returns, accelerate digital investments and restructure Schlumberger Production Management (SPM), one of former CEO Paal Kibsgaard's major initiatives.

SPM, a business that took direct stakes in oil projects, faced criticism from many investors as it raised Schlumberger's exposure to volatility in oil prices and is often cited among the reasons for Kibsgaard's exit. Pope, who called Biguet's appointment a net positive, also noted that investors associate Ayat with the SPM business owing to his long tenure in the role.

Ayat, who will step down as CFO in January 2020, will remain with the company as a senior strategic adviser to the CEO for two years, the company said. Biguet's base salary has been set at $770,000, compared with the $1 million base salaries Ayat earned last year. Ayat's total compensation for 2018 was $5.59 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...

UPDATE 1-White House will wait for Senate trial to address impeachment charges

President Donald Trump will address the two impeachment charges brought by Democrats on Tuesday during the U.S. Senate trial phase of the proceedings - continuing to opt not to argue the merits of the charges ahead of an expected vote in th...

T'gana CM invited for wedding reception of Azhar's son

Telangana Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao has been invited to the wedding reception ofMohammad Azharuddins son Mohammad Asaduddin and Sania Mirzassister Anam MirzaFormer India captain and Hyderabad Cricket Associationpresident Azharuddina...

Undernutrition widespread among ethnic minority children in Vietnam

Undernutrition is particularly widespread among ethnic minority children in Vietnam, with stunting rates among the highest in the world, according to a new report launched today by the World Bank and Vietnams National Institute of Nutrition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019