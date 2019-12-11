Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

The opening ceremony for the second edition of bilateral tri-service Exercise INDRA – 2019 between India and Russia was conducted on 11 December 2019 at Babina, Uttar Pradesh. Lieutenant General DS Ahuja, Chief of Staff Southern Command along with Major General Tsekov Oleg, Commander in Chief, 5th Army of Eastern Military District, reviewed the parade.

The exercise will be simultaneously conducted at Babina (near Jhansi), Goa and Pune. Company sized mechanized contingents, fighter and transport aircraft and ships of respective services of both the countries are taking part in the exercise. The aim of the exercise is the joint training of troops in counter-terrorism operations under the United Nations mandate. Exercise INDRA-2019 will further cement the long-standing strategic ties between India and Russia.

As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations, and drills related to counter-terrorism operations will be conducted. Both the countries will also share their valuable experience in countering such situations and refine drills and procedures for joint operations.

The exercise will culminate with a 72 hours validation phase which will test the skills of soldiers, sailors, and airmen in conducting joint operations in a counter-terrorism scenario.

