Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet authorizes NHAI to set up InvIT and monetize completed NHs

This will enable NHAI to monetize completed National Highways that have a toll collection track record of at least one year and NHAI reserves the right to levy a toll on the identified highway.

Cabinet authorizes NHAI to set up InvIT and monetize completed NHs
Retail domestic savings and corpus of special institutions (such as mutual funds, PFRDA, etc.) to be invested in the infrastructure sector through InvIT. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval to the proposal of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, authorizing National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) to set up Infrastructure Investment Trust(s) (InvIT) as per InvIT Guidelines issued by SEBI. This will enable NHAI to monetize completed National Highways that have a toll collection track record of at least one year and NHAI reserves the right to levy a toll on the identified highway.

Impact:

InvIT as an instrument provides greater flexibility to investors and is expected to create the following opportunities:

Generation of specialized O&M Concessionaires.

Attract patient capital (for say 20-30 years) to the Indian highway market, as these investors are averse to construction risk and are interested in investment in assets that provide long-term stable returns.

Retail domestic savings and corpus of special institutions (such as mutual funds, PFRDA, etc.) to be invested in the infrastructure sector through InvIT.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Woman student held for allegedly trying to extort money from Chinmayanand released: Jailer

The 23-year-old law student, arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from the BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, whom she had accused of sexually exploiting her, was released from the jail here on Wednesday. The law student was relea...

Lok Sabha passes International Financial Services Centres (IFSC) Authority Bill, 2019.

Lok Sabha passes International Financial Services Centres IFSC Authority Bill, 2019....

FACTBOX-How France's government wants to change the pension system

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Wednesday outlined plans for a long-anticipated overhaul of Frances pension system that he said would be fairer and encourage people to work. Protesters continued strikes across the country, however, and u...

North Korean hackers are working with Eastern European cybercriminals -report

North Korean state-backed hackers appear to be cooperating with Eastern European cybercriminals, a report said on Wednesday, a finding that suggests digital gangsters and state-backed spies are finding common ground online.Mountain View, Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019