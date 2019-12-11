Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Small business owners count cost of South Africa's power cuts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:20 IST
UPDATE 1-Small business owners count cost of South Africa's power cuts
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

When South Africa suffered unprecedented power cuts this week as flooding slashed thousands of megawatts off an overstretched grid, dry cleaner and shoe repairer Eva Ntleve had to stop work. "It's affecting us very badly," she said at her store in the township of Alexandra, one of Johannesburg's poorest, where small shops selling second clothes and phone credit line the streets.

"When the power goes off we can't work, him especially," Ntleve said, gesturing towards a man sitting next to an idle shoe repair machine. It, like the spin washers, was taken out by crippling power cuts across South Africa this week. A week of floods has aggravated problems at state-owned utility Eskom, which has been struggling to keep the lights on since 2008, triggering unprecedented levels of planned power cuts known as "load shedding".

For bakery owner Maike Vandereydt-Speer it meant being unable to brew coffee, toast sandwiches or switch on the lights. One of her two bakeries already has a generator -- which costs at least 3,000 rands ($200) a day to run -- but she had balked at the cost of installing one at her Black Forest bakery in the leafy Johannesburg suburb of Parkmore. Now she is considering it.

"If we do not have a generator we basically close down," she told Reuters. "We hope the business can survive," she said, noting that her business was losing 1,000 rands a day. The economic fallout from the power blackouts is widespread with large-scale mining companies shutting down across South Africa on Monday, but they are better placed to weather the storm than more fragile smaller businesses.

"It's devastating, absolutely devastating," said the CEO of the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce, Joan Warburton-McBride. "Especially at this time of the year when small traders were hoping for a turnaround to a very bleak year." Magur Patel, manager of a green grocer in Alexandra, told Reuters he was losing 20 percent of his income on every day there was a power cut -- he had lost up to 20,000 rands this month, he said.

"The veggies I have are in the cold room, so when the electricity is not there ... I lose some of them," he said. Back in Parkmore, locksmith Boris Milwidsky complained that he was running an expensive generator that didn't produce enough power to run all his machines.

He estimated his losses from the purchase of costly generator fuel and lost output at around 60,000-70,000 rand a day. He declined to say what his total revenue was. "The generator can't fuel everything," he said. "Every single part of our business works on electricity."

($1 = 14.7075 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EIB provides EUR 65m to KCM AD to raise lead and zinc production

The European Investment Bank EIB has agreed to provide a EUR 65m loan to KCM AD, a Bulgarian producer of lead and zinc, to raise its production output by 25. At the same time, the companys use of recycled materials will increase significant...

UPDATE 1-Germany unaware of an extradition request for Georgian killed in Berlin

The German government said on Wednesday it was unaware that Russia had made an extradition request for a Georgian man murdered in Berlin in August after Russian President Vladimir Putin complained multiple requests had gone unheeded.In an e...

Cabinet approves signing of social security pact with Brazil

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a social security agreement with Brazil that will relieve workers from both the countries from double taxation and provide for orderly migration. As per provisions of the agreement, workers...

Assam burns over CAB, curfew in Guwahati

Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew while Army was asked to be on standby in Assam and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday as the two northeastern states plunged into cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019