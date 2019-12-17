Set-top box installers to be appointed at local municipality
The cabinet on Friday, 13 December, received a briefing on the status of the Broadcasting Digital Migration Programme, with a special focus on decoder storage, distribution and installation management.
Local municipalities will from now on be responsible for the appointment of installers of the remaining set-top box (STB) decoder stock.
In a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said Cabinet has noted the framework for the installation of the decoder stock kept at South African Post Office warehouses.
The cabinet on Friday, 13 December, received a briefing on the status of the Broadcasting Digital Migration Programme, with a special focus on decoder storage, distribution and installation management.
Mthembu said Cabinet has approved that for the remaining decoder installations, installers will be appointed at the local municipality level.
"This revised delivery model is meant to fast-track the process towards the migration from analog to digital and the release of high demand spectrum," Mthembu said.
STBs are receivers that decode digital signals to enable channels to be displayed on the analog television sets.
Cabinet has also approved the appointment of Newyear Niniva Ntuli as the Administrator and Accounting Authority of the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa for 24 months.
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)
ALSO READ
UP cabinet gives clearance to 25% subsidy, full stamp duty waiver for defence industry
MoU between Railways and DFID in green energy field approved by Cabinet
PM's offer to make me cabinet minister reflects magnanimity, but couldn't happen: Sule
PM's suggestion that I should be part of his Cabinet reflects his magnanimity: Supriya Sule
CM may go for cabinet expansion after bypolls:K'taka deputy CM