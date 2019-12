BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

Saudi Aramco: * SAUDI ARAMCO SAYS RECEIVED ADDENDUM NOTIFICATION FROM GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA IN CONNECTION WITH INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA ADDENDUM NOTIFICATION CONTAINS FIRST MID-STABILISATION ANNOUNCEMENT - SAUDI ARAMCO STATEMENT ON SAUDI EXCHANGE WEBSITE * GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA'S ADDENDUM NOTIFICATION SAYS FIRST STABILISATION PERIOD FOR ARAMCO SHARES EXPECTED TO END NO LATER THAN JAN 9 2020 - ARAMCO STATEMENT ON SAUDI EXCHANGE WEBSITE

* GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA ACTS AS ARAMCO'S STABILISING MANAGER * GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA SAYS IT MAY STABILISE THE OFFER OF ARAMCO SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

