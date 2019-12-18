Left Menu
Development News Edition

Worn canals causing leakage of Jayakwadi water in transit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:46 IST
Worn canals causing leakage of Jayakwadi water in transit

Poor structural condition of the Jayakwadi dam water canal network in parched Marathwada region in Maharashtra is causing leakage of water in transit to the extent of 35-40%, according to experts. Corroborating their claim, an Irrigation department official said on Wednesday that almost 70 per cent of the canal network needs a major restoration.

Water is a rare commodity in this drought-prone region with scanty rainfall. Jayakwadi is one of the largest earthen dams in Asia.

The main purpose of the Jayakwadi project was to irrigate land for agriculture in the drought-prone Marathwada. Other important purpose was to provide water for drinking and industrial usage to nearby towns and villages, and to the municipalities and industrial areas of Aurangabad and Jalna.

"Canals taking water from the Jayakwadi dam to rural regions of Marathwada region need major repairs. The resultant water loss due to leakages has reached 40 per cent, as the weak canals cannot carry the dam water to their fullest capacity," water analyst Y R Jadhav told PTI. He said both the canals have become structurally weak.

"Some years ago, the state Irrigation department told court that they needed Rs 7,000 crore for a major overhaul of this system. Unfortunately, none of the governments listened, as a result of which the canals remained structurally weak," Jadhav claimed. Dam expert Pradeep Purandare said the government should repair these canals and bring down water losses.

He said new projects like establishing a water grid is needed in the region. "These canals were never repaired. Minor repairs are not sufficient," Purandare said, adding that a public pressure need to be created to revive the dam water network system in the absence of a third party monitoring.

When contacted, an Irrigation department official said that almost 70 per cent of the Jayakwadi dam network needs a major restoration. "The structures like aqua-ducts are leaking while the canal network is not performing to its fullest capacity.

Moreover, the present water losses of 35-40% are increasing day by day. We are never sure that this dam will fill to its entire capacity every year," he said. According to the official, the weared down structures and resultant water leakage is also affecting irrigation potential in the region.

"The storage capacity of the dam is 102.7 TMC (thousand million per cubic feet). The collective length of the right and left canals of Jayakwadi are 340 kms," the official added. Jayakwadi Project executive engineer Rajendra Kale said the canal system needs to be repaired..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins

The second India-US 22 dialogue began on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here, during which the two countries are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. US Secretary of ...

Last rites of Dr Lagoo to be with state honours

The last rites of veteran actor Dr Shriram Lagoo will be conducted here on Friday with state honours, an official said. Lagoo, 92, passed away at his residence here due to age-related complications on Tuesday. The government has directed P...

Thousands in Poland protest against latest judicial reforms

Thousands gathered in cities across Poland on Wednesday to protest against a proposal by the ruling nationalists that would allow for judges to be fired if they question the legitimacy of the governments judicial reforms. Polands ruling Law...

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police submits draft charges against accused in court

The police on Wednesday submitted the draft charges against all the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case in Punes session court. Arun Thomas Ferreria, Rona Jacob Wilson, Sudhir Pralhad Dhawale are among 19 accused against whom charges have be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019